This week, I thought you might enjoy a look back at a beautiful hike in New Hampshire that Adam and I took in December 2019. We were well on our way to completing our NH 48, and this trip to Carter Notch was a standout.
Yadi is a great three-season hiker. Most people prefer to hike in the spring, summer, and fall, but Yadi, our Labrador, likes to hike in spring, fall, and winter. When temps creep over 70, he wilts. So, while you may not see him much in the column in other seasons, he’ll make appearances in the winter!
We almost always stop at the Pinnacle Peddler in Richford when we hike in New Hampshire, and Yadi knows he’ll get a cookie. Like Yadi, I’ve been conditioned to get one of their delicious scones; I used to refuse, but Adam won me over. He always says he likes a treat before a hike.
Exploring the 19-Mile Brook Trail in an enchanted winter forest. The day we hiked, fresh snow had fallen, and our spikes squeaked as we tracked through it. By the time we'd hiked a mile, I was shedding layers; you'd be surprised how warm you get when you're moving, even on a day with temps in the teens.
One of the highlights of this hike is the Carter Notch Hut, a stone cabin that has graced Carter Notch for a century. We met the caretaker when we hiked, and Yadi soaked in praise and friendly pats while I changed my socks on a bench outside the hut. Sometimes it takes a few tries to get things right when you're hiking in with spikes.
Onto the ridge, we go! After leaving the hut and the small ponds behind, we climbed to the ridge, where we were left a little breathless by the steep incline and the stunning views. The Carter Range and the Wildcats meet at the Carter Notch. Below us, in the notch, we could see the two ponds, the hut, and the strange assortment of snow-covered boulders left behind by ancient glaciers.
The air was still, and from the ridge, we could hear the thundering of the ice on the ponds as it cracked in the cold. The sound echoed off the steep walls of the notch. Miles and miles of wilderness stretched to our right, the mountains fading into the horizon in layers of purples and blues.
The Gray (Canada) Jays disapproved of Yadi's presence. The caretaker may have thoroughly enjoyed seeing Yadi, but the notorious New Hampshire Gray jays didn't appreciate his bubbly Labrador happiness. While they're usually brave enough to land on your hand, they keep a wide berth when Yadi is around.
Mount Hight for the win! While Carter Dome was a pretty stop, Mount Hight was spectacular! The unobstructed views of the snow-capped Presidential Range greeted us as we walked out onto the bald summit. In winter, you can't always stand around and admire the views like you can in the summer, but what you do see is so unique and stunning, it's worth the chill.
Lunch with a view! We ate a quick lunch on the summit, admiring the mountains and chatting with two other hikers. Our hike to the car would take us down a steep pitch to Zeta Pass where we'd eventually rejoin the 19-Mile Brook Trail. Time moves much more quickly in the winter with the early setting of the sun, so a grippy, hard-packed trail is always a gift.
