My blue shoes have seen a lot of terrains, but the hike on the Ptarmigan Ridge Trail was the first time they'd trekked across lava. It was hard to imagine rivers of molten rock flowing from the snowy mountain that shimmered overhead.
My husband Adam and I had taken the Ptarmigan Ridge Trail as far as the snow would allow us. Here the snowfields were deep and steep. Even the week before, some portions of the trail had been hard to cross without crampons or ice axes.
Things change quickly when the sun comes out. Temperatures in the 90s had cleared much of the trail. Snowbanks still lined the parking lot, and as we took off down the trail, we crossed snowfields and streams, the latter babbling steadily, fed by melting snow.
We set a quick pace, leaving the crowd behind and walking deeper into the barren landscape. The trail cut a narrow path through a sea of stones, wildflowers, massive slides, snowfields, and rushing water. One dramatic view gave way to another, the layers of snow-capped mountains reaching to the horizon.
Mount Shuksan towered to our left, and Mount Baker played hide and seek as we crossed the ridge. Glaciers on both peaks were visible from the trail, and the terrain here was far more dramatic than the other places we'd climbed.
We reached Goat Lake, a large glacial lake, and only a crescent of aquamarine water was visible above the ice and snow. Swirls of snow and newly exposed rock painted a dramatic picture, and I wondered if the lake would melt out before the summer gave way to colder temps.
Finding treasures: High grassy meadows filled our view after we passed the lake, and in those meadows, we found one of the treasures we'd been hunting for: a herd of white mountain goats grazing on the steep slope. This was a highlight for Adam, who grew up around goats and loves to see them, domestic or wild.
The next turn put us in an other-worldly wonderland. After leaving the goats behind, we hiked into the most barren portion of the trail. Here, only a few yellow asters and hardy lupine bloomed, and the rocks gave way to the remnants of an ancient lava flow.
Ahead of us, Baker was now an almost approachable giant. We clamored over mounds of shattered stone, lava, and pumice to the last of the hiking path. Here, the hiking stopped, and the climbing took over. We'd reached the realm of crampons, ice axes, and ropes.
The air was cool, and the wind was whipping. The few people we'd seen hiking to the farthest negotiable point were out of sight, and to say it was surreal would be an understatement. It was so wild and desolate; it was hard to believe the parking lot was just six miles away. Welcome to Washington, where you can hike a short distance and leave the rest of the world behind.
