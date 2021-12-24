Adam and I have three sons, and one of the greatest joys with three sons is the addition of daughters who marry those sons. My daughter-in-law Amanda Laroche is a woman who loves to adventure as I do, and when schedules allow, we'll take off for a day together.
There are some places you need to see more than once; Rainbow Falls is one of those places for me. I've looped Rainbow Falls into two longer hikes in the AMR in previous years, but each time I'd visited the falls, the water was low. When warm weather melted snow and sent rain last week, I figured it would be a good time for a return trip.
There's so much to see in the AMR that you could spend weeks exploring. Trails run up and down the mountains and ramble along beautiful brooks and streams; the long narrow Lower Ausable Lake is one of the crown jewels.
Sometimes a change of plans brings a better plan! Amanda and I had planned to go on a Monday, but Yadi had a hurt paw and needed a vet visit, and David and Amanda were in the middle of a kitchen project, so we punted the trip to Friday. Much to our delight, we woke to a bluebird day.
A world of whirling water awaits. I'd never hiked the West River Trail; it was a 'waterpark' of rapids and waterfalls on the day we hiked. We stopped and stared in wonder several times at the raging water, dazzling in the sunlight.
Beaver Meadow Falls was in full flow and full sunlight. The water careened over the cliff, droplets sparkling like diamonds as they fell. A mile later, we entered the gorge into Rainbow Falls.
When you hike toward the Rainbow Falls, you have no view of it until you get deep in the gorge, the massive, moss-covered walls soaring beside you. You can hear the thundering water, but it's hidden around a bend.
The 150-foot falls is an incredible sight on a low water day; in high water, it's jaw-dropping. While Beaver Meadow Falls was in full sun, Rainbow was in the shade. The massive plume of water cascaded down the cliff face, and mist from the falls iced the nearby rocks. Amanda and I were getting drenched by the spray from fifty feet away. It was so mesmerizing; it was hard to leave.
Mighty mountains, mysterious waters, and wind. Lots of wind. If you're familiar with New York hiking, you've probably seen the iconic shot of the Lower Ausable Lake from Indianhead, and it was probably taken at peak foliage when the steep sides of the mountains are bright with color.
When Amanda and I stepped out onto the cliffs, we were met with brilliant blue water and sky and dark, velvety mountainsides plunging to the narrow, frozen lake below. We also found the wind we'd heard all day from the protection of the forest below.
Have you ever enjoyed someone's company in silence? I've spent many long hours on trails, and over the years, I've learned that when I hike with someone I love, we'll spend long portions of time in silence. There is an element of comfort and affection in the ebb and flow of conversation as you walk with them in beautiful places.
