It’s good to be back! After taking the better part of two weeks off to heal up some bruised ribs from an accident at an Alpine ski race at the Essex Carnival, I was finally ready to hoist the winter backpack and hike. My friend Mary Pipes joined me for a day of deep snow, white trees, and trail breaking on Hunger Mountain.
There are two main trails to the summit of Hunger Mountain. The Waterbury Trail is the most traveled and most direct route. The trail leaving from Middlesex is less traveled, less direct, and provides a nice lollipop loop, so you get to cover different ground. Monday, Feb. 27, was shaping up to be a gorgeous day with sunshine in the morning.
We hit the trail at 10:30, with a brilliant blue sky overhead and ample sunshine streaming through the snow-laden branches. I’d like to say we had a flawless beginning, but I got crossed up at the winter parking lot and headed in the wrong direction. All’s well that ends well, and we turned around and got going in the right direction.
Taking inventory. A group had broken trail ahead of us, so Mary and I had an easy go from the car to White Rock, but they hadn’t broken out the ridge to Hunger. If you’ve done a lot of hiking, you know you need to periodically take inventory, and knowing we still had plenty of hiking ahead of us and a lot of trail to break, we paused to check the time and confer on our goals before we opted to complete the loop.
Boost-of-confidence markers. I don’t remember exactly the term Mary used, but this is pretty close, and it’s totally accurate. When you’re breaking out a trail, you’re always looking for those painted blazes, and deep snow puts markers at all different heights; it can even bury them if. Mary and I managed to stay nicely on trail, which is great for us and for anyone who follows in our footsteps!
Down and out, in a very good way. The beauty of Hunger Mountain comes in the unobstructed view of so many high peaks. From the 3,500 foot summit, you can see the long spine of the Green Mountains and the lofty Adirondacks to the west, and to the east, the Presidential Range and the White Mountains of New Hampshire rise above the Connecticut Valley.
After enjoying the nearly windless summit, we did a quick and mostly effective search for the Middlesex Trail, which would complete the loop. It’s a beautiful, view-heavy ledge hop that would be very dangerous in wet or icy conditions. Thankfully, we didn’t have to contend with either of those on Monday, so we laughed, slid, tumbled, and played in about a foot of fresh powder as we made our descent. If you think first tracks on a ski mountain are fun, you should try it on a pristine winter hike. I’m also happy to report that the ribs were none the worse for wear!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.