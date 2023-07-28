There are a lot of ways to climb Mount Mansfield, but the very best way to climb it is with a friend! I always look forward to catching up with my friend Sarah Kemp when she vacations at Smuggler’s Notch in the summer. Sarah loves to hike in Vermont, so when she’s here, we explore trails local to me and well loved by her.
The road less traveled: Sarah’s first choice for an outing was “something on the west side of Mount Mansfield.” We opted for the Frost Trail to Maple Ridge to the Forehead and down the Long Trail to the Butler Lodge Trail.
It had been several years since I’d hiked that route in summer, and my memory of the trail wasn’t great. Sarah, who’s nearly 20 years older than I am, is an excellent hiker and can get around as well as people half her age. She recalled a portion of the Frost Trail that was hard for her to navigate due to height, but we decided to give it a try.
The hardwood forest was cool and shady, and light dappled the ground as the sun filtered through the thick green canopy overhead. As the Frost Trail approached Maple Ridge, we began to get open views.
Much to our delight, as the path grew rocky and steep, we found pockets of sun-ripe blueberries. Sarah and I both love snacking on those tart little berries; it did slow our pace, but how do you pass up such a sweet and fleeting trailside gift?
Yep, that’s a steep one: It wasn’t long before we reached Sarah’s cliff, and she was absolutely right. It was steep, but she wasn’t deterred, and scrambled up the side. We both chuckled as we navigated several other steeps before reaching the lofty false summit below the forehead.
Here, the summer alpine flowers were in bloom and we took in hazy views of the Green Mountains and the Champlain Valley; wildfire smoke obscured our view of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks in New York.
An amusement park descent: After lunch on the rocky forehead, we started our descent down the Long Trail to the Butler Lodge Trail, a route Sarah and I both remembered as being pretty tame. And it was– after the lodge. Before the lodge, the trail was a maze of bouldering, ladders and roots, which I thoroughly enjoyed. It was a reminder to me that although Mansfield may be small compared to peaks in neighboring states, it’s a unique and beautiful mountain that can be thoroughly enjoyed no matter which trail you choose to take to the summit.
When I grow up: On the car ride home, I told Sarah what I’ve said to my husband Adam many times, “When I grow up, I want to hike like Sarah.” And it’s true. I have a deep respect for Sarah’s tenacity and determination on the trail, and I do hope I’ll be doing the same thing and fostering the same mindset in the years ahead. Now, where will we go next week?
