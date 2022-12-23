Before last weekend's snowstorm, snow was hard to come by in Vermont, but there was plenty of ice in the higher elevations. I had time to catch a quick hike on Thursday before going to BFA-St. Albans for a college signing (congratulations, Lauren-Kate Garceau!)
When I've got one of those short-on-time days, I'll look close to home for an outing, and around here, that's not hard to do. Mount Laraway is one of those peaks that's less than an hour from my house, and it's always lovely in winter. In the winter, the cliffs beside the trail to the summit are often covered with dramatic ice formations, which can be as stunning as the views.
My friend Mary Pipes joined me for this one, and we were pleasantly surprised to find that, unlike our lower-elevation forests, the Laraway Trailhead was covered in fresh snow.
First tracks and gentle breezes: When we reached the Long Trail, which would take us to the lookout, we saw we were the first to hike since the snow had fallen. This can be tricky, and you quickly discover how hard the painted markers can be to find. Thankfully, besides one brief snafu, we found our way pretty easily.
After about ten minutes on the trail, we noticed that while the snow was sparkling and the air was cool, the breeze had a light and warm feel as it drifted through the leafless trees.
I'm always up for an introduction on the trail. Just as we were reaching the icy cliffs, we heard the sound of voices behind us. While we were admiring the glittering spires of ice, two men came into view; one recognized me. I also recognized him (social media has some positives!), and I even remembered his name (sometimes I might forget my own, so that was impressive!)
Terry Lovelette is a seasoned hiker from the area, and he and his friend Eric Normand from Montreal were doing the same thing Mary and me were: catching a short and beautiful local hike. We chatted for a minute before they continued, and we put on our microspikes.
Walking through an ice castle: It was here we found ice above and below us and carefully picked our steps as we walked alongside the cliffs. Icicles well over ten feet long hung like diamonds in the December sunshine; below them, the ice on the ground was covered in a thin layer of snow.
There's a storm brewing: I won't bore you with the details of our trip down, but I will tell you that when we stepped out onto the Laraway lookout beside Terry and Eric, I bet they heard my audible intake of breath.
Mount Mansfield is front and center from the lookout; this morning, with a significant storm on the way, waves and curls of white cloud swept over the summits in anticipation of the coming snow.
The trees around us were encased in snow and glittered in the winter sun. The world was white and sparkling everywhere we looked, and I won't deny that it was hard to turn around and head back to the car!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.