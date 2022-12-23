Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to peak early to late morning today, and then subside in the afternoon. In parts of the southern Green Mountains of Vermont, and eastern Adirondacks of New York, these strong winds along with an elevation dependent 2 to 6 inches of wet snow accumulations could exacerbate power outages for these locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&