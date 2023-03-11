So, it was my birthday this week, and even when I woke up a little under the weather, there was no way I was going to fold on my birthday hike. I took some DayQuil, made sure my hiking companion, Mary Pipes, didn’t mind that I wasn’t in top form, and prepared for a morning in the mountains.
Choices matter: The hike I’d selected was up Hurricane Mountain, a mid-sized peak in the Adirondack Park. I knew I needed something not too long and not too hard, since I wasn’t looking to run myself into the ground. I also knew it was going to be windy, with gusts hitting 40 mph.
Hurricane has a southern and northern approach, and with winds blowing northwest, we opted for the slightly steeper and longer southern approach, hoping the mountain would block the wind.
The hike up Hurricane from the south approach is a pleasant, winding mix of switchbacks, mixed forest, and several beautiful viewpoints. After leaving the deciduous forest behind, the trail begins to make a climb along a wooded ridge; here you get views of the bare summit, complete with its fire tower.
The last pitch to the summit is short and steep, and here we felt the full force of the wind. We’d felt it a few times as the trail hooked to a more north or west direction, but once we were out of the trees, things got interesting, and I was sure we’d made a good choice to take the southern approach.
We almost needed rocks in our packs at the summit! I joke on windy days that I should have put rocks in my pack to keep from getting blown away. The wind was absolutely wild, and we marveled at its strength. It was so intense it picked up slabs of snow the size of small dinner plates and sent them spinning off the cliffy ledges. Above us, the metal on the roof of the fire tower was buckling and quivering. I opted not to climb the tower, but it wasn’t an easy pass. I do love a good fire tower.
We both almost got blown over as we took photos of the neighboring High Peaks. After “enjoying” a few chilly minutes, we ducked back into the trees and the balmy, windless temperatures.
Spring to winter and back again. Once in the warmth, Mary and I marveled at the difference in temperature between the windy summit and the sheltered trees. It was like going from winter to spring in a few steps. As a March baby, I know that's pretty much how this month goes; it's a time of high contrast.
Halfway down the mountain, I broke out some Walker's Shortbread cookies, one of my birthday gifts from my husband Adam. That's a pretty great way to celebrate your birthday.
