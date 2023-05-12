I’ve lost count of the number of times my husband Adam and I have hiked the gorgeous, open ridgeline in the Jay Mountain Wilderness, but I won’t forget the last one. Each time we’ve hiked the ridge in the past, we’ve had something going on that’s prevented us from getting to the final peak. Sometimes we’ve just run out of time, and other times we’ve had Yadi with us.
The last cliff turns Yadi to stone. There’s a substantial obstacle just before the final climb to the summit of Jay Mountain, where a sharp drop off and scramble requires three to four points of contact, and while our lab Yadi has four paws on the ground all the time, those four paws have no interest in making that descent. We’ve brought him with us all but one of the times we’ve hiked it, and because of that, we’ve always turned around at the cliff. And every time, I’ve looked longingly at the not-so-distant final peak.
Pre-game determination brought us to the goal. On May 6, we got up at 5 a.m., had our breakfast, and took the two hour drive to Jay, NY. We had two big games to cover that Saturday, but SAT’s had pushed the start time to 3 p.m., opening a solid window to get out for an early morning adventure. While we weren’t sure we’d have the time to finish the entire hike, we were pretty optimistic about our chances.
We were delighted to see that the trail was muddy but free of snow; the ridge was dry and easy to navigate, and we reached the first summit quickly. The scramble down the cliff was tricky for folks who are under six feet tall, but at the bottom we saw an alternate route that looked a little more manageable. We’d try that on the way back.
As soon as we started navigating the new terrain, I was hooked! The entire hike on the ridge is a bushwhack, meaning the trail is unmarked. Herd paths and helpful cairns have cropped up, so it’s pretty easy to find a suitable way to explore, but the path beyond the cliff was much less worn. In parts, thanks to the lack of use since snowmelt, we kept a close eye on the ground to catch traces of footprints in the soggy leaves or for small cairns on the open rock faces. It wasn’t hard to follow the path, it just took a little more intention than the more traveled way.
Some reviewers had noted that the view from the final peak weren’t that much different than the first, but I thought the perspective offered from the final peak was one of the most unique and rewarding I’ve seen in a while. That’s why it’s always good to see it for yourself!
When we broke out of the last stand of trees and onto the last summit, Whiteface Mountain loomed behind the first Jay summit. Much to my surprise, the little granite peak of the first Jay summit looked as though someone had sliced off the entire front. The bare cliffs were beautiful, dappled in sun and shade as clouds raced overhead. To the east, we could see the shimmering blue of Lake Champlain and the long, undulating spine of the Green Mountains.
It was hard to leave the warm, sunny summit and retrace our steps, but I knew I had softball and baseball games waiting to be covered just across the lake. We took the easier way up the cliff, jogged over some of the smoother terrain, and enjoyed the beauty of the wildflowers, freshly open to the sun.
And the games? We got to watch two wins for our home teams, so I’d say it really was a win-win kind of day!
