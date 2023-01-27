My family has spent more hours than I’d like to count in the woods behind our house. Most days it’s Adam, me and the dogs, but for many years, our woods were filled with the sounds of laughter as our boys entertained themselves out back.
Wedding number three is in the books. On Saturday, Jan. 21, our youngest son, Caleb married his beautiful wife Mariah Savard. It was a winter wonderland day with plenty of fresh snow; you know, the kind that sparkles and coats every branch.
On Friday, before the rehearsal dinner, I spent an hour in the woods with the dogs, walking the paths we’ve carved. I’ve trekked over it so many times, I know which spots will be most beautiful on certain days, and today I made sure to hit many of them. One of my favorites is the raccoon tree.
Mom, there are eyes in that tree! Caleb’s love for photography started years ago; one Christmas we bought him a digital point and shoot camera, and he took it with him everywhere. On one particular walk (he was probably eight or nine) he came running to me to show me he’d captured “eyes in a tree.” I didn’t know what he meant at first, but when I saw the photo it all became clear! He’d snapped a picture of the hollow cavity of a downed tree, and much to his surprise (and the raccoon’s, I’m sure) he’d captured two shining eyes! We all stared in wonder at what his curiosity had produced.
Caleb’s now in his mid-20’s and towers over all of us. On his wedding day, he cut a striking figure in a dapper gray suit. Mariah stood beside him absolutely radiant. Our sons Joshua and David and their wives Hannah and Amanda, along with our grandchildren Emily and Maddie, posed for a family portrait on the lawn outside the Abbey. It’s crazy what love and time can produce, isn’t it?
Post-wedding wanders. After each of our boys’ weddings, Adam and I hit the trail. Josh and Hannah were the first and married in September of 2020. Adam and I were up early to explore the 14 mile Sawteeth via the Scenic Route in the Adirondacks. David and Amanda were wed in October of 2020, and the next day Adam and I hiked 10 miles to summit Whiteface and Esther. This time we stayed close to home, wandering the woods we love so very much, and I can’t tell you exactly why. But it was good.
