I know you’re probably all getting tired of snow, but I’ve had some beautiful adventures in the higher peaks in New England over the past few weeks, and I’ve really been looking forward to sharing them with you!
Sometimes you just have to send it. I’m not a big advocate of hiking alone in winter, but there are times I’ll make an exception. Wednesday, March 24, was one of those days. My husband Adam was too busy to go, but he agreed it was a good call to go. So, I threw my pack together, grabbed a lunch and our GPS locator, and headed out the door to hike the Franconia Ridge in New Hampshire.
The forecast was perfect. no wind, sunshine, and warm temps for the day, and if you’re going to head out solo, that’s about as good as it gets. I decided to make the most of the day and hike the Franconia Ridge in New Hampshire; the views are gorgeous, and nothing about it is overly remote, which is good for a solo outing.
There's peace that comes on a solo outing. Of course, I’d have loved to share the day with someone, but there’s something about being outside alone that brings a deep peace to my spirit. I haven’t always felt that way, but overcoming that anxiety has opened up an ability to enjoy a day by myself–thoughtfully, prayerfully, peacefully. Now, I don’t think everyone should run out and hike alone; experience is key, and you’re always safer with a buddy.
I’ll skip the drive and get right to the good part. I made excellent time on the hard packed Falling Waters Trail and gained the ridge quickly, shedding layers as I went. Even if you’ve hiked the ridge many times, you just can’t get tired of the views; the snow only enhances the experience as white capped peaks, snow-covered slides, and deep green forests spread out in all directions. Today the Presidential Range was out in all its glory–giants against the blue sky.
Much to my surprise, I had the ridge to myself with the exception of one skier who’d skinned up and quickly dropped off the ridge to ski his line. I wandered along the hard packed trails, peeked through boulders, admired the rime ice creations on rocks and vegetation, and let the gratitude flow. Some people love a beautiful car or a rare painting, but having the opportunity to get out on that ridge on that day was about as good as it gets for me.
I’ve hiked the Franconia Ridge in August and needed more clothes than I did on this late-March day. Even the summit of Lafayette, the highest mountain on the ridge (5,249 feet), was calm and balmy. Here the rocks were coated in deep rime ice, looking like something from a Dr. Seuss book.
It was hard to leave, but after soaking in the sun, I headed off the summit down to the Greenleaf Hut. The hut is closed in the off-season, but hikers still pause there to shed layers and admire the views.
A chance meeting with a local legend? New Hampshire hiking forums have been a-buzz with the feats of Eric Todd Sweet, a New England resident whose kindness and physical prowess have gained him a lot of attention recently. Interestingly, before I left for this hike, Adam told me he was sure I was going to see Eric on the trail. I figured he’d be pulling off his 115th summit of Mt. Washington on such a perfect day, but much to my surprise, I did run into Eric on the way down, passing his group shortly after the hut. The group paid me a nice compliment as I went by: “Move over, we’ve got a fast hiker coming.”
I mean, I’ll take it. And Eric seems like a top-notch guy, and if he was hiking alone, I don't think I'm passing him. If you’re hiking in New Hampshire you might get to see him on the trail!
