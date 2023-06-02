The alarm went off at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, but this time it wasn’t waking me for a hike. My husband Adam and I were running in the M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon Relay. To make the day even more fun, we were meeting our family, many of whom would also be running a leg of a relay or the full marathon. I was so grateful for the day, because this time last year, things didn’t look this good.
I wasn’t the only one who had obstacles to overcome to get to race day; my daughter-in-laws, Hannah and Amanda were new moms. I admired their grit and determination as they prepared for a half marathon just eight and six months post partum. I’ve got some strong and wonderful ladies in my life.
When we met at the waterfront, we were a small crowd in a big one. There were eight of us running and six people in the ‘race support team’; both my young granddaughters were also there dozing in their strollers. The air was chilly, but when Adam and I waded into the crowd of runners, things warmed up quickly.
It takes time to train for these events, but it also takes a effort to navigate the crowd and the course. Those of us who weren’t running or who were running in the second leg of the relay cheered on the first group at the start of the race. My son Caleb, who was photographing, led the charge to where we’d cheer for everyone as they ran by at the seven mile mark. My son Josh and his friend Ian got a good workout pushing strollers up the steep incline to the sidewalk along North Ave. Caleb’s advice was good, and we had front row ‘seats’ as our friends and family ran by.
When David ran past us, my heart was full! I knew how hard he’d worked, and I was also grateful he’d let me join him a day a week to run with him on his ‘slow’ days. Adam, who’s encouraged me every step of the way, looked sharp in his stars and stripes socks. Amanda came by looking calm and confident, and my heart soared for her.
You can get to know someone in 13.1 miles. I’ve had some injuries over the last three years, and I was a little nervous, but when Adam handed me the relay belt, I joyfully took off running.
A marathon runner introduced herself to me within in the first mile; we were keeping a similar pace, and ran together. She thanked me for helping her pass the time on her second lap of the course, but I was just as grateful for her company. We ran through sprinklers, waved to spectators, and any nervousness I had vanished as we ran together.
Anyone who’s battled injury knows how good it feels to feel GOOD. The last two miles of the race were very hot, but I felt so good I even managed to kick it up a notch and finish in under two hours. When I ran toward that finish line, I was filled with the energy that comes from gratitude. I got to share that with my sons, their wives, my husband, and our friends. It was a joy to cheer for all of them, to enjoy their success, and to cross that line healthy and whole. Each one of them was an inspiration to me, and I’m grateful for family and friends, whether they’re with me for a lifetime or only for 13 miles.
