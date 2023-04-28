Adam and I don’t hike alone very often, but during the month of March I ended up on the trail alone in New Hampshire, and he explored the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Carving out time for recreation is never a bad idea. On the day Adam flew to Nevada for work, I was in the Presidentials enjoying epic views and ample sunshine. He had a hectic flight, but I knew he had the opportunity to see some pretty great stuff when he landed.
Most of his days were booked, but he had enough time one morning to explore; I encouraged him to rent a car and get out of the city.
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, just 30 minutes off the Vegas Strip, is a wonderland of canyons, drainages, and jagged ridges. The rocks range in color from deep red to speckled and striped, and the area is known for hiking and bouldering. In the summer, it’s almost too hot to recreate, but Adam was there in early spring when temperatures were perfect.
We’d researched the area before he left, and he settled on the Kraft Mountain and Ash Canyon Loop, a four mile hike with a mix of hiking, scrambling, and trail running.
You know it’s going to be a good day when you have only two options at the rental place, and one is a Ford Mustang; I bet that was a nice ride on the desert highway.
Once outside the city, the neon lights and high rises gave way to desert, and flat land to rugged, red-hued rock and scrub.
When our boys were playing college baseball, I always looked for fun places we could explore or run, and I look back with fondness on the beaches, mountains, and trails we visited, even if we just had an hour to enjoy them.
I see it through your eyes. When I watched the video of Adam’s adventure when he got home, it was so much fun to see the cliffs and clouds and cacti through his eyes.
I watched as he left the trail and climbed up over pancake-shaped boulders striped with red and beige, and smiled when I saw him smile as he panned over the rugged scenery, the mirrored lenses of his sunglasses reflecting bare peaks and boulders.
Clouds rolled in at the end of his hike, and I could see raindrops pattering on the speckled stone. As he jogged out, he passed a group of people with mats and helmets climbing the giant boulders, and I saw clouds and rain settle over the mountains just after he left. I wasn’t there, but I certainly was glad he had the opportunity to walk away from work and get refreshed in such a beautiful place. And I look forward to visiting the next place with him!
