I've got two beautiful hikes to share with you, and it's hard to hold back. But this week, we're breaking out of the box and spending time with John Predom, a lifelong outdoorsman and snowshoe artist.
How about the drone? Predom, who began creating 100-foot designs in his field in the North East Kingdom in 2019, finished this winter’s first design on Dec. 19. He'd been hoping to complete a 12-point star, but found his usual compass method wasn't working. That led him on a search for a solution.
"I was talking to a man in New Hampshire who is also a snowshoe artist, and he suggested I try using my drone and GPS waypoints to create the 12-point star," said Predom.
"With a rope and post, you must start at the center. I can do a little more with a compass, but I still have to start with a center point. I can make an outside design with the drone and fill in the center."
The downfall? The battery power. Predom tried setting up designs over two days to allow for battery charges, but the changes in the earth's movement caused issues for the GPS coordinates.
"I have a program that allows me to go to Google Earth with a pattern, overlay it in my field, and follow the pattern," said Predom. "But I had to set up time intervals and make the pattern in two or three sections based on estimating how long the drone batteries would last."
Predom made a few patterns with his drone and GPS waypoints, but the drone batteries last for 15 minutes, and patterns can take up to four hours to snowshoe.
"I learned that when you restart the drone, it doesn't necessarily line up with where it was before. I'd be lucky to complete the outside of the pattern before I ran out of batteries; I was able to do the 12-point star, so I was very happy to do it with that," said Predom.
Heads up! Predom set the drone to fly at 12 feet, he found out it didn’t calculate snow depth.
"Sometimes I'd be ducking under the drone because it was flying too close to the ground."
The final design of the winter was crafted on March 16, the old-fashioned way, with a compass laying out north, south, east, and west and with a pole and rope.
"My compass didn't always read accurately, so the patterns weren't always accurate," said Predom. "But, I enjoy the challenge; it tests my mind to be more creative."
Low snow totals in the winter did allow for an interesting phenomenon in Predom’s field.
"Usually, the patterns disappear before I do another one,” said Predom, “but this year I had three designs that could be seen at once due to the lack of snow."
Predom completed eight designs this winter; thanks to the drone, he made a maple creemee design. His favorite? The star within the star he created in February.
Predom had some words of wisdom useful for more than just snowshoe art: "When you make a mistake, remember that people overlook them. I have mistakes in almost all of my designs. I’ll try to cover up a mistake, but if I can't, I just let it go. Don't sweat the small stuff. I'm out there getting exercise and having fun, and I've had fun experimenting."
