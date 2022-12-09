Every year when I transition from warm to cold weather hiking, I get a case of amnesia. It may seem impossible to believe anyone would miss the cold weather, but after climbing in a winter wonderland of snow-laden trees and rime ice, I am sad to see it go. Briefly sad. I learn to love summer hiking again quickly as I'm shedding layers and reconnecting with my blue trail shoes.
How do I switch gears when the snow flies? The old saying, "you have to walk before you can run," applies to the transition from summer and fall to winter. Winter requires a bigger pack, more layers, the switch to boots, and the need for traction.
Taking a few lower mileage hikes helps me adjust to the changes. So, in keeping with this formula, my friend Mary Pipes and I headed to Jay Peak last week to test our gear. The hike from Route 242 is just under four miles, which is the perfect length to expose problems without making us uncomfortable for too long if something isn't right.
One car was in the lot when we arrived, and we could see hard-packed snow on the Long Trail, leading us north to the summit. We put our microspikes on at the trailhead and signed the registry.
December's warm weather has extended the "shoulder season," and we knew we'd face changing trail conditions. There was just enough ice between the rocks and leaves to warrant spikes from car to summit, but there were plenty of spots we could have taken them off and "bare-booted" the trail.
I was glad to see my pack was perfect, the "new to me" boots were warm and comfy (Keen doesn't make my favorites anymore, but I found a gently used pair on eBay), and our microspikes were sharp and grippy. I'd repaired a few links in the chains in my "rock spikes" the night before, and they were holding up well.
You can be sure the wind will find you if it's out there. We popped out of the woods onto the Vermonter ski trail and paused to take in the views. The tram wasn't open, so the summit of Jay Peak was quiet. Mount Mansfield loomed to the south of us, and the Adirondacks rose behind a thin layer of mist over Lake Champlain. To the east, we could see the North East Kingdom and New Hampshire mountains, all bathed in sunshine.
The Long Trail winds through a series of ledges to reach the summit, but today that approach was a frozen waterfall of milky ice; we opted to hike the ski trail to the top. We climbed the stairs near the tram house and picked our way between ice and rocks to reach the summit.
I'd like to say I got a lot of great pictures because it was gorgeous up there, but the wind was blowing so hard that I almost got blown over twice, and my hands were freezing; I'm going to have to toughen up!
Gear mischief greeted me on the descent. I'd been patting myself on the back for the success of the microspike repair, but that enthusiasm faded as we descended. One link let go on each spike, and I could hear the chains jingling as we walked. Thankfully, I've got a new pair waiting. You can be sure I'll try to fix the old ones again, and I'll be rattling down another trail before the winter is over. It's all part of the experience.
