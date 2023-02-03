Between sports, weddings, and weather, I had a two week gap with no hiking in mid-to-late January, so I was ready for an adventure when my husband Adam and I finally hit the trail on the last Friday of the month.
Is it just me, or was it really cloudy in January? The sunny forecast was offset with some high winds and cold temps in the higher summits, with the potential of clouds and snow flurries. I was in the mood for some guaranteed sunshine, so I selected a short and sweet low elevation gem in New Hampshire. It was actually one I’d had my eye on for a few years but just never got around to hiking.
Winter is a great time to tackle a smaller mountain and get a big wow! The Welch-Dickey loop is just over four miles long and gains about 2,000 feet. The drive is probably almost twice as long as the hike time in summer, but winter hiking takes a little longer and a short hike can be stretched out, especially on a nice day.
The hike is well known for its breathtaking views and open ledges, and while the snow covered the ledges on our day, the views were incredible. The higher peaks soared around us, cutting sharp, white contrasts against the brilliant blue, and the forests, lakes, and meadows were a patchwork of white, green, and gray below us.
Did I miss the heavy white trees and dramatic scenery of a higher peak? Yes, of course. But the sweet warmth of the late-January sun, the walks over windless snowfields and through quiet forests was pretty fantastic. I even got to eat my lunch without putting my Gore-Tex hardshell coat on, which was a first for the winter.
It was almost like a beach day. You know, when you just go to relax, to pause for as long as you want to take in the views and snap a few photos.
Windows in the trees. One thing that winter does well is provide these unique views. The snowpack raises the height of the trail, so even on a smaller mountain, you’re often walking a foot higher than the usual height of the trail. On larger mountains, you can be several feet higher, often seeing the trail markers at your feet.
This unique vantage point allows you to see things in ways you usually don’t see them. On the Welch-Dickey hike we found several of these, and one, which opened to a white-capped Mount Moosilauke, was so beautiful, I stretched out on the snow and peered through it like a child in a bay window.
No matter what you’re summitting or where you’re walking, walk in wonder. There are so many things we have to do and places we have to go; it’s relaxing to do and to go places we don’t have to and to enjoy them just because we can. I think the more we do that, even in the mundane, the happier we are. What about you?
