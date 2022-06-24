The first time I hiked Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain, I was dressed for winter and walked onto the ledgy summit to a wall of low white clouds.
I went back to Poke-O-Moonshine in May to see the views people rave about. I got a bluebird day, warm sunshine, and green leaves, and I'm happy to tell you the views are stunning! I also I had the company of Mariah Savard, my son Caleb’s girlfriend! One of the upsides of having three sons? In my case, I get to enjoy the company of three wonderful women.
Do you love the smell of warm pine needles? After walking through the breezy, hardwood forest and admiring the clear waters of the beaver pond, we climbed along a wooded ridgeline. Here, where the wind hit more frequently, the maples and beeches gave way to conifers, and in the warmth and sun, the air was infused with the scent of pine. Honestly, this is one of my favorite hiking smells. Sometimes, a candle company comes close to recreating it; around Christmastime, I might catch a whiff of it, but there's nothing like inhaling that scent on the side of a mountain.
We reached the site of the lean-to and the ruins of the fire warden's cabin. Moss and flowers surrounded the old stone of the cabin's foundation and chimney. From there, we climbed along the ledges on the spur path and soaked in the views. A quick scramble up the last steep pitch, and we were on the low, wooded ridge that brought us out into the sun-soaked, rocky summit and the fire tower.
There was no wall of white this time! All around us, for as far as we could see, the world was a canvas of green and blue--lakes and ponds shimmered in the sun, spring-fresh leaves fluttered in the breeze below us, and peaks upon peaks spread to the horizon. We explored the granite ledges, marveling at the cuts and colors and taking in the view from each new vantage point. And then it was time for lunch. I kicked off my shoes and walked around in my bare feet. There's a great feeling to that warm, nubbly stone. It reminds me of being a kid at Acadia National park, scrambling over the cliffs and listening to the waves crash below me.
We finished our lunch, I put my shoes on, and we chatted our way back down the trail. Before getting in the car, we waded in the little brook to cool off before the ride home.
What makes this mountain family-friendly? While people of all ages love this hike, it's a great hike for families. There are two trails to the summit; the Observer's Trail is relatively moderate, while the Ranger Trail takes a steeper climb to the summit. Both trails gain about 1400 feet, but the Observer's Path gains that elevation in 2.5 miles, and the Ranger Trail gains it in one mile.
The crown jewel awaits at the summit. The mountain's summit has wide, sprawling ledges that give views of the High Peaks, Lake Champlain, and the Green Mountains, especially from the well-maintained fire tower. There's plenty of room to run and explore, but the ledges drop off quickly, so keep an eye on the kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.