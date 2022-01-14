Vermont doesn't have the Grand Canyon, Half Dome, or Crater Lake, but our changing seasons transform our landscape in a way that keeps me in a state of wonder.
The dilemma: I'd planned to hike a higher peak in New York or New Hampshire on Saturday, Jan. 8, but with temps in the single digits, I changed course. I hadn't made plans to put our dog Yadi in daycare, but I also didn't want to jeopardize his paws (and general health) with a hike that might be too cold for him.
The answer? A hike closer to home: We decided to leave Yadi in the warm house and hike Laraway Mountain near Johnson. I was pretty confident we'd see some beautiful, natural ice sculptures after the freeze-thaw weather we'd been having, and I knew the views of Mount Mansfield would be epic on the clear, cold day.
We took the Long Trail up to the Laraway Mountain lookout; I'd recently read an article about the benefits of incline walking. As we walked in the brilliant January sunshine, I thought about all the good stuff I was getting from the steeper sections.
Better than expected: We reached the first section of icy cliffs, which whetted my appetite for the cliffs ahead. The ice spilled over the rock face at the second section, forming a cave large enough for me to walk into. I love the way light filters through the ice when you're on the backside of an ice cave; it illuminates the ice, bringing out all the colors and textures.
After exploring that area, we hiked to the third section. I could hardly contain my delight when we rounded the corner, and the massive icicles came into view. I'm not great with guessing sizes, but I bet some of those stalactites and stalagmites of ice were 20 to 30 feet tall. They sparkled like jewels in the sun, and even in the single digits, you could hear the steady drip of water.
Don't get too close! Whenever I'm around that kind of free-hanging ice, I think of a conversation with a friend years ago. We had explored the ice formations in Smuggler's Notch. Her husband, a member of the Mountain Division of the Vermont National Guard, cautioned us about the danger of one of the large columns falling. That stuck with me, and I can assure you, we gave the Laraway ice a wide berth as we admired its beauty.
When we broke from the trees to the lookout, I had one of those, 'this hike just keeps getting better' moments. Mansfield rose like a massive, dark Manta-Ray above the Champlain Valley (am I the only one that thinks of that when they see the Mansfield?), the Adirondacks hemmed in the western horizon, and at their base, a white band of cloud covered the open water of Lake Champlain. It was like a mini cloud inversion, and if you've read my column before, you know how much I love a cloud inversion!
Big 'wows' in our tiny state: When autumn paints our forests red, gold, and orange, I feel I have one of the seven wonders of the world in my backyard; often I feel that way about winter, too. You never know what wonders you're going to see out there in the 802.
