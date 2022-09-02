On Sunday, August 28, my husband Adam and I stood on the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine, feeding chicken salad sandwiches to an adorable dog named Balto as we celebrated the completion of our New England 67. Yep, 67 peaks in New England reach 4,000, and while I never intended to climb them all, I’m so glad I did.
There’s a joy in setting goals: As our kids went off to college, Adam and I added more hiking days to our schedule. In 2019, Adam suggested we finish the New Hampshire 48. I wasn’t really into peak bagging, but I was curious enough to give it a shot. In August of 2020, after a winter of COVID closures, we completed the NH48.
There’s a joy in completing them: After completing the NH48, we decided we’d go for the ADK46. In the fall of 2020, I took a nasty fall in the Adirondacks, and since then, I’ve dealt with a series of injuries. This summer, I was healthy enough to grind out some longer days; Adam, bless his heart, has encouraged me every step of the way. When we completed the 67th summit last week, I didn't have a bunch of confetti and fireworks in my head. Instead I had prayers laced with gratitude and determination.
Back to the fun stuff: On Saturday morning, we hiked Crocker, South Crocker, and Reddington, three peak with limited views. The bushwhack to Reddington was very scratchy, but we had a beautiful day and enjoyed the long walk on the Caribou Valley Road.
After the hike, we set up camp on the shores of beautiful Flagstaff Lake. It was our first experience with HipCamp, an online camping version of Airbnb. We were in Maine, so we had to run to the shelter of our Stout bell tent at sunset to avoid being eaten alive by mosquitoes!
In the morning, we met Greg from All Points Transportation at the Sugarloaf Ski Resort. We left our car, and he dropped us off at the Mount Abraham trailhead, so we could hike across the ridge and complete Abraham, Spaulding, and Sugarloaf without having to backtrack.
Mount Abraham was a gorgeous, boulder-strewn peak with expansive views and the remains of the old fire tower. A triplet of artfully built cairns on a neighboring ‘summit’ made for a unique summit experience. From Abraham, we crossed to Spaulding, a mountain with limited views but plenty of moss and sunshine.
On the trek from Spaulding to Sugarloaf, we chatted and snacked on peanut M&M’s. I know I had thoughts about the times I wondered if I’d finish the NE67. And then, after a seemingly endless climb, we popped out of the trees just below Sugarloaf’s 4250 foot summit.
Sugarloaf for the finish: While I’d intended to finish the NE67 on Abraham, Sugarloaf had incredible views, I loved feeding Balto, and it’s the first time I’ve posed for a selfie on a helicopter pad.
What’s next? We’ve got six summits to go before we finish the Northeast 115, and I bet I’ll be just as grateful when I write about that finish.
