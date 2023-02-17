Last week I got to enjoy two beautiful hikes in the Adirondacks, which is something I’m not usually doing this time of year. As I sit here at my desk writing this article, my gratitude for those outings is even greater than usual.
I may need eyes in the back of my head. In the last three weeks, I’ve been struck from behind twice while covering events, once on a hockey rink and once at an alpine race. The first hit was bad (although, I can take a check with the best of them. Imagine if I had pads?), but the second was much worse. I’m not sure if I’ve got bruised ribs, but let me tell you, getting hit by a 16 or 17-year-old boy going roughly 35 mph is not the way to enjoy a day. There’s a good chance I won’t be on the trail this weekend, but who knows.
Back to the good stuff. But last Sunday was a beauty. Adam and I headed to New York to catch a late-afternoon hike. We knew the mountains would be busy with the warm, sunny weather, so we thought we’d give the crowds a head start. We also picked a mountain not on any 4,000-foot peak list. It’s a good time for that because hikers aspiring to an Adirondack 46 or Adirondack Winter 46 would be very eager to get out on such a gorgeous day.
The sun was low enough in the sky when we began hiking that it had already dipped below the mountains ahead of us. We walked in shade and shadow for the first half hour, catching glimpses of golden light as we walked.
As the trail wound up the mountain, the light grew brighter and more consistent, and then, suddenly we popped out into bright, warm sunshine as the trees gave way to snow-covered, open ledges. All around us the higher peaks glistened in a ring of light and dark–evergreens and white washed slides, and ribbons of white, icy streams.
M&M’s make for a perfect summit celebration snack, regardless of the size of the peak. When you hike as much as we do, we’re always surrounded by mountains we’ve climbed. I can scan a horizon and identify many of them, and it’s a joyful feeling knowing our feet have walked all those heights. And no matter what we climb, Adam has always had some kind of candy for us to enjoy at the summit. He’s a big fan of Swedish Fish, but he knows the peanuts in the M&M’s make me feel like I’m getting some protein. That works, right?
