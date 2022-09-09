I'll get us back to Washington State for the rest of the Pacific Northwest hikes eventually, but first, we'll hike a mountain most of you have heard of, and many of you have probably already hiked. As autumn approaches, I'd highly recommend setting aside some time to explore some of Vermont's trails and summits
How many ways have you hiked Mount Mansfield? My friend Tory Couture and I squeezed in a late-August hike before our schedules got too busy. Tory's a teacher, and I had my high school sports season in sight. We were both on the cusp of finishing our NE67 (hiking the 67 peaks over 4,000 feet in New England) and had been eager to catch up and swap stories of our summer adventures.
We've hiked Mount Mansfield more times than we can count, but we were in the mood to hike it again. We planned to hike the Long Trail to the Chin, down the Cliff Trail, over Wall Street, and back up to the summit via the Amherst Trail. We then planned to catch the South Link down to Hasleton and back to the car.
The hike up the Long Trail was quick; we scrambled up to the Chin, admired the beautiful views, and dropped down the Cliff Trail. After squeezing through Wall Street, we followed the Cliff Trail, enjoying the tall ladder wired to a cliff face.
We may have been distracted by good conversation: I'm not going to lie and say we didn't have AllTrails or a paper map with summit detail because we had both. We hooked onto Lake View Trail from the wrong end and found ourselves in a playground of rock formations, caves, and canyons. Thankfully, we're both pretty skinny, so we squeezed through the tight spots. Much to our surprise, we popped out at the Halfway House Trail and Canyon North Extension junction, opposite the route we'd planned.
We had a good laugh about our unexpected detour; we started the hike talking about how we'd both almost redlined the mountain (that means we'd hiked all the trails), only to wind up on the south side of the Canyon Trail in a spot we'd never explored.
We did help some lost hikers; if they'd seen our GPS route, they might have questioned our advice! After seeing the lost hikers safely on their way, we walked the auto road to the Hasleton Trail. Wildflowers adorned the sides of the road and increased in number as we walked down the ski slope. Spruce Peak filled our view until we slipped into the shady woods to close the hike, talking about our families, glacial formations, the safety of filtering water, and the upcoming close of the NE67.
We'd headed out with no real agenda for the day other than to enjoy each other's company. There's joy in finishing big goals and exploring new mountain ranges, but there's also satisfaction in reaching a trail's end in a familiar place with a friend.
