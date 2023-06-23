If you live in Vermont, I don’t have to tell you that June has been a wet month. I looked up how many days of rain we usually average in June, and I think it was 10; I’m confident we’ve met that and some this spring. I caught a break in the rain last Wednesday and ran out of the house to take a quick hike before the skies opened again.
I’d hoped to get to New York or New Hampshire, but the forecast painted a pretty dismal picture of our neighbors to the east and west. It had been a few months since I’d hiked in the Green Mountains, and while they may not be as tall or as rugged, they’re beautiful in their own right.
I’d just seen the photos from my granddaughter Maddie’s first hike up to Sterling Pond, and I thought I’d follow in my family’s footsteps. I decided to add on Spruce Peak and the loop around the backside of Sterling, since that makes the entire hike so much more rewarding. If you haven’t done this hike, I highly recommend it.
I knew it was going to be good even before I got there. The drive to the trailhead was absolutely breathtaking as the mists and fogs left behind from the previous night’s rain drifted up out of the valley. Mount Mansfield and Jay Peak floated in a sea of white; I even pulled over and took a couple of photos; it was just that beautiful.
I think of the Sterling Pond trail as being fairly dry, but this time little rivers met me on the trail. The well-worn path was wet and slippery after I left the steep, well-crafted rock stairs just after the trail sign. Here the week of rain could be seen and felt as it flowed freely over rocks and roots. Sunlight streamed through the leaf canopy, glistening on the rippling water and smooth stones.
I reached the junction for Sterling Pond and took the right onto the “road less traveled.” The sun hadn’t reached this section of the Long Trail, and the air was still cool. Almost immediately, I took a big strand of spider web across my face, confirming that I was most likely the first one on the trail. I chuckled as I remembered hikes with my son Caleb. When he passed six feet, we joked that he was the best one to put up front to clear out the webs for the rest of us.
As I broke out of the trees onto the ski trail associated with the Stowe Mountain Resort, I caught a glimpse of a sea of low lying clouds, and picked up the pace. When I rounded the corner to the view point, I caught the last of the early morning’s undercast drifting upward as the sun warmed the earth. I can only imagine how beautiful it was at sunrise!
After enjoying the views, I retraced my steps to the Long Trail and looped around the back side of Sterling Pond via the Elephant’s Head Trail. Like many Vermonters, I’ve completed this hike in every season, in all sorts of weather, and with many different companions. And every time I thoroughly enjoy it.
