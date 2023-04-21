It’s hard to believe that three weeks ago hikers were exploring a winter wonderland, where the snow was measured in feet at the trailheads, the trees were frosted in intricate formations of snow and ice, and snowshoes were a must on most of the mountains.
As a matter of fact, there was so much snow, it was possible to miss a turn on a hike you’ve done many times. On this particular day, I turned a two-Presidential outing into a three, with one missed turn at the Mizpah Hut.
I had Mount Pierce and Eisenhower on the docket for the day. Mount Pierce is home to some of the beloved Gray Jays; you’re not supposed to feed them, but many do. Those birds will snatch food out of your hand if you aren’t careful!
Mount Eisenhower always feels like the midpoint outpost in the Presidential Range; the higher northern peaks rise on one side, all rocky and wild, and on the other you can see the lower peaks in the range with their rocky tops poking up out of a sea of evergreens.
I hike faster when my mouth isn’t moving. Adam and I always move at a good pace; we rarely stop. When I hike alone, I’m even faster; I guess I use less oxygen since I’m not talking.
The hike to the junction of Pierce and Eisenhower always goes quickly, and in the winter it’s even faster. The higher I got on this beautiful March day, the more incredible the ice formations in the trees became. It’s crazy what water will do when it has a chance to build on itself. Here, the trees were encased in ice that looked like feathers and flowers.
On the ridge walk to Eisenhower, the terrain was all windswept snow, drifting into waves and engulfing trees, and the rime ice was so thick, it looked like giant feathers.
The summit of Eisenhower opened up spectacular views of Mount Washington, and the contrast of blinding white and azure blue was stunning.
Lunch was fabulous on Pierce, and the resident Gray Jays made an appearance. If a crumb fell, they were all over it. I kept a close eye on my sandwich. It’s always one of those encounters with nature where you’re pretty sure that cute little creature would eat you if you were small enough.
Speed can occasionally complicate things. I set out on the Webster Cliff Trail to loop over to the Mizpah Cutoff, and somewhere past the hut, I followed the Webster Cliff Trail instead of the cutoff. I’d like to tell you I caught my mistake quickly, but here, a fast pace meant I covered a lot of ground in a short time. By the time I realized the miss, there was no way I was turning back, so I got to summit Mount Jackson as the clouds overtook the blue.
Of course, beautiful views greeted me on Jackson, and I enjoyed them before ducking back into the trees. The descent off Jackson is a rocky, wet affair at certain times of the year. Today, it was smooth sailing on a beautiful, snowshoe trench. A warm breeze and late-day sunshine mixed the passing winter with thoughts of warmer summer days, and I didn’t even grumble on the unintended road walk back to the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.