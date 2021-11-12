Have you ever had one of those little bucket list items you've wanted to cross off but just never did? Life gets busy, and even if that bucket list piece is close to home, it can be hard to attain it.
In late October, Adam and I planned a hike with a good friend, Teresa Reed. We knew she'd wanted to hike Camel's Hump but just never got around to it.
Teresa is an accomplished runner, and physical fitness wasn't a worry; nasty weather was a different story. The night before the hike, forecasts predicted socked in summits, and we thought we might have to hike a smaller peak.
We rolled out of bed on Sunday, greeted by a pale blue sky and the rising sun. Before we got to the Richmond park and ride, we could see the cloudless summit of the 'Hump' rising ahead of us.
It was going to be a bucket list day! Glorious is the only word I can find to express the beauty on the trail. Vibrant golds, rusty browns, bright blue skies, and brilliant sunshine filled our view as we made our way up the Burrow's Trail. We started seeing ice halfway up, and our lab Yadi's breath in the cool air made me think of dragons.
We pulled on down coats, mittens, and winter hats just below the summit and carefully navigated the icy spots. Rime ice coated the north-facing trees, frosting them with white that glistened in the sun.
There's so much joy in sharing a summit with friends. When we popped out onto the summit, Teresa was almost at a loss for words as she took in the expansive views of the Champlain Valley, the Adirondacks, Lake Champlain, and the distant mountains in New Hampshire. Seeing it through her eyes made it all the more beautiful for me, even though I've climbed the mountain many times. We took celebratory photos, soaked in the beauty, and reveled in the wonderful blessing of such a beautiful day.
