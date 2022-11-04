My husband Adam and I make a lot of plans, drive a lot of miles, and hike a lot of mountains. When we reflect on it, we are always grateful for the seamless adventures we've shared. But there are times things don't go as planned.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, we were prepping for a trip to Baxter State Park. I'd made our reservations six months ago, and believe it or not, I was counting the days down on my calendar just as I had for the trip to the North Cascades.
When things went awry: I left to drop our lab Yadi at daycare; Adam stayed behind the pack. The sun was out, the temps were perfect, and the leaves were at their peak; this was going to be awesome.
When I got home, the house was oddly silent, and a pile of Bandaid papers and bloody paper towels greeted me on the kitchen counter. I will spare you the details, but I will tell you that Adam cut his thumb, we went to urgent care, and we didn't go to Baxter.
Is there really a stitches-approved hike? Thankfully, Adam didn't slice through the tendon in his thumb, but he did leave urgent care with a splint and seven stitches. Before we got home, he announced he still wanted to get out and enjoy a hike; the weather was going to be so nice.
I'm usually up for anything when it comes to hiking, but I was hesitant to jump on board with the new plan. However, Adam was insistent, and the next morning, we were in the car and on our way to Maine to hike the Baldpates.
Autumn's grandeur and a whole lot of padding: I was pretty psyched to hike the Baldpates, as they'd been on my list for a while. The elevation gain and mileage seemed reasonable, and Adam made sure his bandage was good. We hit the trail, hiking through tunnels of yellow-leafed trees with patches of brilliant blue peeking through at intervals.
Things got even more dramatic when we broke the tree line. Outstanding views of orange-clad mountains and valleys greeted us; we also got a good look at the final ascent, and it would be a little tricky with a one-handed partner.
Adam managed to scramble all of it without a hitch, and we explored the summits at leisure. After the 19-mile trek to complete Allen Mountain in the Adirondacks (closing out our Northeast 115 and our ADK46), the Baldpates were child's play, even with a bum thumb.
Table Rock and the caves may have pushed the limits: After eating lunch on the cliffs, we retraced our steps, adding on the Table Rock lookout. The traverse was simple enough, and the views were stellar. We petted a couple of well-mannered Aussies and prepared to descend to the car.
And here, my friends, we found the toughest portion of the trail for the thumb. After a brief exploration of the caves below the lookout (we deemed them not-thumb-accessible after a short foray), we started the steep, boulder-hopping, loose rock, slippery leaf descent to the car.
I can't tell you how relieved I was when we cleared the last of the rocks and rejoined the mellow, leaf-strewn trail to the car.
You'll be glad to know Adam's healing well, and I'll be booking two trips to Baxter to ensure I get one next summer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.