I had a lovely reflection-style article highlighting my favorite hiking moments of the year to share with you to close out 2022, but an unusual Christmas gift changed my course.
Hiking is in my blood. My parents were adventurous, and that love of adventure has been part of my life since I was a little girl. I was tenting in New Hampshire's Carter Range before my six-month birthday, and before I was five years old, my family moved to France to prepare for missionary work in Africa. We spent time in the French Alps, and even though I was very young, I can remember those towering, snow-covered peaks and the fields of alpine flowers.
When my family came back to the United States, we hiked throughout Vermont, New York, and Maine, and while I always loved the views from the top, I'm pretty sure there was some bribery involved in getting my siblings and me to the summit. It's amazing what a ten-year-old will do for chocolate!
An heirloom gift brought tears to my eyes on Christmas morning. My parents stopped to visit on Christmas Day, and my mother handed me a small, circular gift that weighed next to nothing. When I slipped the last of the paper aside, I held a circular metal container about the size of a chewing tobacco can. The lid of the container was decorated with two sailboats under sail; it was lovely, but I had no idea what it was. My mom showed me how to tip the container over and watch as it tripled in length, forming a perfect little cup.
She explained that she had been an avid hiker in college and had summitted many of the New Hampshire 4,000-foot peaks. She and my father continued hiking together after they met and often used that little metal cup to drink from on their adventures. I also used that cup when I was young. My father had held onto it as a keepsake, but they'd decided it was time to pass it on to me. I have no recollection of drinking out of that cup, but I can imagine my parents filling it for me on the side of a trail.
I have followed in my mother's footsteps. The Christmas morning gift got me thinking about how one generation may start something that another will finish. While I've loved hiking as an adult, I had no intention of hiking all the 4,000-foot peaks in New Hampshire, much less in the Northeast. Still, there was something in me that was drawn to the quest. Now when I think of those mountains, I think about how joyful it is to know I was following in the footsteps of my beautiful mother on some of those lofty summits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.