Mom, I want a sailboat. My son Caleb bought a house on Lake Carmi this winter and decided he wanted to sail this summer. I grew up sailing regularly with my dad, Roland Ludlam, on Lake Champlain, Lake George, and even off the coast of Maine. A ‘window in the water’ day was always my favorite, and I remember the excitement we shared when we got one!
Caleb’s perseverance paid out; he found a free Flying Junior that needed a little work; my dad was happy to help get it in ‘ship shape.’ They bought a few metal parts and mainsail and jib lines, improvised a pair of wooden stays, and patched a few cracks to get the boat back in action before the end of June.
Let’s bring it to Lake George. Every year, my family vacations for one glorious week on Lake George on property that’s been in the family for generations. This year, we had the week of July Fourth, and Caleb had plans to bring the Flying Junior. I’m so glad he did!
Lake George and Lake Carmi aren’t the same animal, and I was grateful my dad offered to drive over and help Caleb navigate the bigger body of water. But before he arrived, Caleb invited me to join him for the little craft’s first sail. I hadn’t sailed consistently for about five years, but the wind was perfect, the sun was bright, and I figured it must be like riding a bike, right?
It’s hard to explain the exhilaration that comes when you’re skimming across the water with nothing but the wind to power you. And when that wind catches the sails and the boat heels over, well, there’s nothing like it. We tacked several times down the lake before setting our course for a downwind sail to meet my parents back at the cabin.
About an hour later when my dad and Caleb took off for their sail, my heart was full. Is there anything like watching your kids and your parents do something together? My dad is an excellent sailor, and knowing that they’d get to share this experience with one another was so satisfying. I knew it would mean so much to my dad to see Caleb embrace something he’d enjoyed for so long.
Flip it for fun? Oh yeah! My dad and his brother John grew up sailing on Lake George and along the Maine coast. They are both excellent sailors, and during a conversation about Caleb’s boat, the subject of safety came up. My uncle suggested that Caleb flip the boat on purpose in shallow water to find out if it would sink or float and to become accustomed to the process of ‘righting the ship.’ Caleb asked me to be his partner in the endeavor, and of course, I was game. I’d flipped my share of Sunfish sailboats over the years, and while this boat was bigger, I figured it would be a similar experience.
We sailed the little boat into the calm waters of Arcady Bay and proceeded to flip it as several motorboats full of people looked on. This was quite entertaining, I’m sure, as even a small sailboat makes a big splash with sails, ropes, and rigging hitting the water.
Righting the boat would have been a challenge for me, but at 6’3” and 200 pounds, Caleb easily flipped the 13 foot boat upright. The second time, we flipped it in water over our heads, and once again, Caleb easily returned it to its upright position. Success!
What’s next? On Friday evening, after a week of swimming and sailing, the little boat was pulled from the water and prepared for the drive back to Vermont. I’m not sure when I’ll get the next call to join Caleb, but I can assure you, I’ll grab my hat and life jacket and be there in no time!
