When our kids were young, I never thought about what it would be like to vacation with them when they grew up, but it's become one of my favorite things.
Hermit Island isn't an island, but it feels like one. Hermit Island is a small spit of land that reaches into Casco Bay on the Maine coast. It's connected to the mainland by a thin strip of land, but when you drive to the Hermit Island Campground, you feel like you've left the mainland far behind.
Why did we choose Hermit Island? When I planned the mini-vacation to Hermit Island, I booked our sites months in advance, knowing there'd be something for everyone. I'll share a bit more about that with you next week.
Watching and waiting for the others to arrive was a joyful experience. Adam and I had taken Thursday off to drive to Maine and set up camp. Our son David and his wife Amanda were arriving Thursday night after work, and our son Josh and his wife Hannah would come Friday morning.
After setting up camp, Adam and I explored three of the island's beaches and counted down the hours until David and Amanda arrived. As we wandered along Head Beach, Sand Dune Beach, and Sunset Lagoon, I checked my watch, wondering where they were and grateful we'd see them soon.
After dinner, the tide had filled Small Point Harbor near our campsite, and reflections of the sunset and tall pines shimmered on the surface of the calm water. At 8:45 pm, I drove to the beach to watch the last of the sun's lavender light fade over the crashing waves on Head Beach. The air smelled of rugosa roses and sea salt, and the sand was still warm.
We don't come in the same car anymore, but in some ways, it makes it a little sweeter. At 9:04 pm, right on schedule, the second Laroche vehicle rolled down the dusty road to the parking lot. There was so much joy in my heart as I greeted my family and happily showed them the beautiful spot they'd call home for the next three nights.
At 8:30 on Friday morning, we met Josh and Hannah walking the Island Road toward our campsite--again, what joy to welcome them! We helped them get settled and chatted about the beauty of the island.
The sun was hot and bright, and the sound of crashing waves filled the air as we admired the shore--together. Standing on Joe's Head with so many people I love was something I'll cherish. We talked about fishing and kayaking, poison ivy (there's plenty on the island), our favorite tent sites, and our plans for the next few days. Josh would be fishing; the others had kayaks. We'd visit Popham Beach and Fort Popham. Would we see seals? What time was low tide? Where could David find a lobster roll?
An exquisite sunset caused me to wax poetic. On the last evening, we caught the sunset on Sand Dune Beach. People filtered onto the beach as the sun sank toward the horizon. As it fell below a point of land, I could see the silhouettes of several people against the flaming yellow disc. What a wonderful blessing to share an hour with so many people from all walks of life. They had their families, plans, and dreams, and for a little while, we all had one thing in common. That doesn't happen very often. And David captured the moment perfectly.
