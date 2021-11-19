The month of November has me feeling thankful for the people in my life I love to spend time with. Some I see all the time; others once or twice a year.
Once a year, I catch up with my friend Sarah Kemp from Massachusetts. I met Sarah the summer I guided hikes at Smuggler's Notch Resort, and we've tried to meet up once a year for some hiking adventures.
This year we had rainy weather on most of the days I could get out, so we picked a low elevation hike I'd never done before: Devil's Gulch in Belvidere.
The name smacks of torment and red tights, but the scenery is fantastic! The clouds were low enough to obscure the summit of Belvidere Mountain as I drove to the Babcock Trailhead. The brightly colored leaves created a stunning band of color under the heavy cloud cover.
Sarah, her son Michael, and I crossed the road and hopped on the Long Trail. We began the gentle climb to the Ritterbush Lookout, catching up on a year's worth of events (most of which we'd shared on social media but not in person.)
Adam and I had hiked this portion of the trail before, so none of this was new. However, when we arrived at the junction to Devil's Gulch, I was in new territory, and it was delightful.
If you think about a child stacking rocks, you can envision Devil's Gulch. Giant stones, most likely dropped by departing glaciers, are stacked and piled on one another in a mossy, wooded gorge. Pale sunlight filtered through the trees as we climbed up and over boulders and peered into caves formed by the stones.
Sarah recounted a time she'd hiked the trail with a friend. They heard voices from inside the rocks and checked to make sure everyone was okay. Two kids informed them their father had dropped his car keys down one of the jumbled piles. It's hard to believe, but Sarah's hiking partner pulled the keys out of the stones.
We ate our lunch at Ritterbush Camp, an overnight stop for some on the Long Trail, and retraced our steps to the gorge. The trail, which isn't steep, is filled with babbling brooks and interesting rock formations. It's the perfect spot for adventurous children and those looking for a walk in a lovely wood.
Ritterbush Pond--one more reason why you should always have a bathing suit in your pack! I always have a bathing suit in my pack in the summer, but who would have thought I'd find a tempting spot to swim in mid-September on an overcast day? By the time we got to Ritterbush Pond, I was getting hot, and the clear, shimmering water was so inviting.
We walked out on a spit of land to get closer to the water; Sarah told me this was where her hiking partner had stopped for a dip. If I hadn't had misgivings about hiking out a few miles in wet hiking shoes, I'd have jumped in. I almost did anyway!
Take an adventure in 'your backyard'! If you're looking for a gentle, low elevation outing with plenty to see and enjoy, put on your hunter's orange and head to Belvidere. This hike is perfect for older kids and dogs if you have them to keep you company. At this point in the year, I think you're safe to leave your suit at home, but who knows?
