When we hiked the Maple Pass Loop in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in the North Cascades in Washington State, I planned to visit two beautiful lakes just a short distance from the main loop. What I didn't know? There was a third, and it would lure me to a lengthy, rock-strewn detour.
Lake Ann, the longest half mile of the day: After resolving a clockwise or counter-clockwise route issue (this is sometimes a struggle for me; I know I overthink), we hit the trail, quickly coming to the fork for Lake Ann. The path was a little buggy and seemed to drag, but thankfully, the views were worth the effort; Adam and I knew we'd appreciate the stop when we viewed the lake from the loop above. We were absolutely right.
Lewis Lake, the unexpected detour: The viewpoint above the Heather Meadows gave me the first look at Lewis Lake, a shimmering aquamarine jewel in a sea of boulders and pines. I knew I wanted to see it up close, and after some debate, we opted to give it a shot.
The hike through Heather Meadows was beautiful. In the long run, the detour was well worth the effort, but elevation lines on a map don't always tell the story. After crossing several boulder fields and slides, requiring caution and some route finding, we reached the lake. Adam may have been ready to abandon me like Henry Hudson's crew on his quest for the Northwest Passage. But, if he did, he didn't let on.
A feeling of awe and delight comes over me when we’re alone in a wild place. We enjoyed the solitude at the lake, broken only by the whistling of curious marmots, before hiking back to the main trail. Back on the loop, we admired the incredible diversity of the mountains. Some peaks were cloaked in vibrant green and capped with white, some were gray, jagged, and covered in scree and talus, and others were tan and rust red. I longed to know their names like I do the peaks back home, but I was just a visitor. Those peaks would remain strangers.
Now that's a lunch spot! When we reached Maple Pass, I found a spur path that led to a glorious lookout of the entire glacial basin below. At the bottom of the cirque, a tiny aquamarine lake sparkled like a jewel in a setting of stone. Waterfalls birthed from melting snow cascaded hundreds of feet to the lake. To our left, the ridges were bursting with wildflowers.
After a lunch of chicken and cucumber wraps, we set off, walking along the open ridge and noting how hot the day had become. The trail eventually dipped into the trees, taking a series of sharp switchbacks. A second, more secluded lookout, gave us incredible views of Rainy Lake, hundreds of feet below; I knew I'd be swimming before I got to the car.
Rainy Lake’s chilly waters washed the dust away: When we reached the clear blue waters of Rainy Lake, I dropped my pack and waded into the icy water. Snow and snow-fed waterfalls rimmed the lake at the far end. It was going to be cold, but it would be worth it!
