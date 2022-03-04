If you're reading this, I didn't get out this week, and that's not a surprise with last week holding the close of the regular season, the start of playoffs, and some sketchy weather.
I've got a treat for you just the same! I thought about this hike a while ago and decided it was too beautiful not to share.
In the winter of 2017, Adam and I were empty nesters for the first time since our youngest son Caleb was at Lyndon State College with his brothers Joshua and David.
It was the first winter we didn't have any kids playing a winter sport. Caleb had played on the undefeated 2017 Vermont State Championship Enosburg boys basketball team the year before (one of the most wonderful memories I have from my kids' athletic years) and graduated in the spring with a second title won with Enosburg baseball.
We used our newfound freedom to amp up our winter hiking. Before that year, we'd dabbled in it, but with kids in sports, we opted to invest our energy in that instead.
Our first outing wasn't an 'official' winter hike because we went in early December. We decided to hike Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire; it was a short, steep climb with gorgeous views, and we'd be able to stop and say hi to the kids on the way home.
Rather than give you a blow-by-blow of the climb, let me say this: it was breathtaking. We passed through an open forest, coming out onto the lower part of the Kinsman Ridge. Here the trees were glistening white in the early morning sun.
Beyond that ridge, we reached the ledges near the summit, where we were greeted with breathtaking views of the Franconia Ridge on the other side of the highway. Clouds had begun to roll in, and we could see a low layer nestled just below the range's higher peaks.
As we climbed higher, in and out of low evergreens, we got glimpses of the mountains around us, and we could hear the wind howling as we got closer to the summit.
Cannon's main summit attraction is the wooden observation tower. This is a great place to catch a breeze on a hot day in the summer. In December, that breeze is a bit more chilly.
Adam and I clamored up the steps, our mittens knocking rime ice off the metal railing as we climbed. We could see the Cannon Mountain ski resort to our left and the massive bulk of the Franconia Ridge to our right. While we'd have liked to admire the view for a bit longer, the biting cold cut our time short.
On the way down, we knew we'd need a lunch stop. I'd packed us a thermos of soup, and with the cold, that was sounding better by the minute. We stopped to take in the views at the large lookout (deciding it was too cold to eat there.)
I can still remember the spot we stopped. It was nicely off the trail with a beautiful view of the highway snaking through Franconia Notch on its way to southern New Hampshire. The clouds had turned the bright blue sky to faded denim, and the sunlight illuminated snowflakes caught up by the breeze. And the soup was perfect!
We also got to stop and visit the kids on the way home, and that was probably as good as the hike.
