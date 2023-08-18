If you read my column, you know how much I love adventuring to new places; it’s something I never tire of. But there’s joy in tradition, too, and every year my family makes the annual pilgrimage to Lake George for a week of swimming, boating, big meals, and time together. This year was extra special because our first grandbabies spent their first week at the Lake.
Family values: My grandparents brought my dad to the Lake when he was a baby, my parents brought me to the Lake when I was a baby, Adam and I brought our kids to the Lake when they were babies, and this summer my kids brought their babies to the Lake.
As I watched my granddaughters take in the new sights and sounds, I couldn’t help but think about how much my Grammy Ludlam would have enjoyed seeing the youngsters dip their toes in the lake for the first time. She was the matriarch of our family, who passed at the age of 96, and even in her later years, she loved welcoming us to the Lake, celebrating weddings and new babies, and reminding us of the great gift we had in our beautiful family heirloom on Lake George.
Once a year (sometimes twice), I trade my hiking shoes for a bathing suit. For many years there was an old shelf fungus in the main cabin with the names of all the relatives who’d “swam the Lake.” When I was a little girl, I admired the names and times and dreamed of accomplishing the feat. It’s just a mile across, but until my early 40’s, I never took the plunge to swim the distance.
After my first time across, the swim became a yearly tradition. I’m not an exceptional swimmer, but I spend a few days early in the week “training.” The night before my swim this summer, Caleb’s wife Mariah asked if she could join me for part of the swim, and of course…I said yes!
Adam and I had our boat rental for two days and one night, so our window was small; the swim day dawned bright and calm, and we slipped out of our warm beds at 5 a.m. Adam motored us to the other side, and Mariah and I took that chilly dip into the clear, dark waters.
Some years I swim for time and others I swim just for the joy of swimming. This was a joy year. I’ve swam the distance many times, and each one is memorable, but I’ve always swam alone. It was so much fun to share the beauty of flat calm water and a gorgeous sunrise with a swimming partner.
Some things are better shared. A family photo taken at the Lake popped up in my Facebook memories just before I wrote this column, and: I marveled at how much bigger and more beautiful our family has grown! What a joy it is to have my wonderful daughter-in-laws and my precious grandchildren. And I hope we share many, many more years together at the Lake.
