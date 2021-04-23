Springtime in Vermont brings change, and one change you can count on is the annual closing of many trail systems, including the Long Trail and many of its subsidiary trails.
Not all hope is lost for those itching to get outdoors. The Green Mountain Club has a wonderful tool, VT Trailfinder, which allows outdoor enthusiasts and beginners to find out which trails are open and closed. Adam and I used it this past weekend to verify that Eden’s Big Muddy Pond loop was open for use.
We loaded Yadi (our yellow lab) in the car on Sunday afternoon to explore the low-lying, and hopefully less muddy, Big Muddy Pond area. While the name may suggest this would be a poor choice, the Babcock Trail and the section of the Long Trail we hiked were very dry.
Big Muddy Pond was our first destination. The water shimmered in the overcast light, and wildflowers carpeted the woods. Yadi had plenty of trailside water to quench his Labrador thirst, and there were no cliffs to speak of, so he was pleased.
As we rounded the pond, we heard the splashing of a small cascade on the far side and saw evidence of beaver activity. Yadi has never seen a beaver, and I’m glad he still hasn’t. I’m pretty sure he’d haul me into the water after one!
After leaving the pond, we passed above a gorge with a stream cascading below; when we reached the spot where the stream intersected the trail, Yadi paused for a drink and a swim.
When we reached the junction with the Long Trail, the sun had come out, bathing the forest floor with golden light. Spring is a beautiful time to be out in the woods. The wildflowers have the sun to themselves since the tree canopy hasn’t filled in. The leafless trees also allow for views of surrounding mountains and valleys that will soon be obscured with green.
Ritterbush Outverlook: The next destination was the Ritterbush Overlook, a ledgy area that provides views of Ritterbush Pond. The overlook is reached by a series of carefully crafted stone steps, a testament to trail maintenance crews’ dedication to ensuring steep sections on the LT don’t get eroded from use.
Our lookout stop provided us views of shimmering water, red maple buds, and the bright blue sky filled with cottony clouds. We also utilized the stop for a snack break (Yadi’s second favorite part of the hike.)
We left the lookout and walked the remaining distance to the car, enjoying a lovely, although slightly obscured, view of the snow on Jay Peak.
Spring is always an enjoyable time to be out, and if you plan wisely and stick to open trails, you can have a truly unique and beautiful outing at lower elevations!
