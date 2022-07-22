Over a year had passed since my husband Adam and I have spent time in the New Hampshire’s highest peaks, and every time I've driven past the Presidential Rang, I've looked longingly at those lofty summits. So, when we discussed plans for a Friday hike, I scrapped a trip to the Adirondacks and opted to return to one of my favorite places.
Sometimes I need some big mountain air and extensive views. You climb many mountains when you're working toward a long-term goal like the NE115 (hiking all 115 peaks over 4,000 feet in the Northeast). Some have jaw-dropping vistas; others offer limited views. I've learned there's value in taking time to enjoy peaks on my list and peaks I want to visit simply because of their beauty.
The Durand Ridge provides exquisite views and plenty of scrambling. The views took my breath away when we broke out of the trees onto the Durand Ridge on the Airline Trail on our way to the summit of Mount Madison; they always do. Above us, the massive rocky shoulders of Madison, Adams, and Jefferson reared out of a carpet of low-growing foliage. As we climbed higher, I ate wild blueberries and admired the alpine flowers.
After passing the Madison Spring Hut, we clamored over a boulder field to the summit of Madison. We could see the delicate ribbon of the Mount Washington Auto Road (an exciting drive even if you have good brakes!), the Great Gulf, Star Lake, and the massive bulk of Mount Washington and Mount Adams.
We ate egg salad sandwiches (yes, we haven't gotten sick of them yet) on the sunny summit before heading back down to the hut. You can get fantastic food at the New Hampshire mountain huts, but sadly, we were so full we had to pass it up, which was hard. Who doesn't want to eat homemade chocolate cake at 5,000 feet?
Nice socks. Adam always gets compliments on his socks when we hike. On Friday, he wore his American Flag knee highs, which glowed in all that gray scree and talus. He should probably have his own column just for his socks. One of these days, I'll have to get some knee highs and see if I can rake in the praises.
We decided to soak in as many views as possible. Before descending, we walked over to Star Lake, a small alpine lake surrounded by enormous mountains and tiny alpine wildflowers. Seeing those high mountain bodies of water glistening like sapphires along the trail is always surreal. We retraced our steps since Adam wanted to see what the Airline Trail looked like going down, which we’d never done. Of course, I'd never say no, view hound that I am.
You can't lose your purpose when you're heading toward a goal. That sounds kind of funny, but it's true. So whether you're perfecting your basketball shot or bagging peaks, remember why you started doing what you're doing. Most likely, it's because you loved the experience. And if you see Adam on the trail, look at his feet; he's accomplishing his goals in style.
