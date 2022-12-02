As I write this, the wild weather put me in the perfect mood to recount an adventure I took in late October with three friends, Sarah Kemp, Abby Burgess, and Martha Gamble. We had hiked Mount Abraham the week before, and even though the weather looked a little less agreeable on this particular day, we decided to “send it.” I'm so glad we did.
Don't assume the GPS knows where it's going, but be sure you do. Seriously, my husband Adam and I have traversed New England and New York, and we've never had an issue with GPS directions. Maybe it's me? Maybe I'm singing too loud and not paying attention when I’m alone in the car? But leave it to the hike I've done several times in my home state to find myself driving all over some (really cool) leaf-covered forest roads looking for the trailhead (that I'd have found if I hadn't been listening to the machine or had been paying attention.) Anyway, I did find my way out and eventually met up with my patient friends.
Wheeler Mountain gets a lot trickier when the rocks are wet, and the wind is wild. I've hiked Wheeler Mountain many times and in all seasons. It's just one of those go-to hikes I find myself returning to. This was the first time I've hiked it when it was wet, and let me tell you, those rock ledges will get your attention. We chatted away through the beautiful, open forest and took turns laughing, balancing, and getting good, firm steps on the open rocks.
When it rains, relax and enjoy the wildness! In the woods, the trees kept us dry, but when the trees broke and we stepped out on the first clearing, the wind whipped our hair, and rain splashed our faces. The second clearing was even wilder, and the final lookout at Eagle Rock was the wildest of them all.
If every day was warm and sunny, how interesting would that be? From Eagle Rock, we could see the slender line of Lake Willoughby. All around us, clouds and mists rolled, moving like autumn ghosts over the landscape. One moment, a view would open, and the next, it would be swallowed up in white. Rain spit from low-hanging clouds, and we laughed and snapped photos and videos of the weather-wonder whirling around us.
One of those photos summed up a valuable lesson I learned while hiking our New England 115. Sarah snapped a photo of me with my hands up and a smile of pure joy on my face. When I saw it, I was so pleased. You see, I used to stress hard about weather. I wanted views to be wide open and the outing to be pleasant. I had to intentionally leave that mindset behind and embrace the imperfection possible in every outing. It was a lesson that impacted every area of my life. Now, when I'm blessed with the opportunity to get out, I decide to enjoy whatever comes my way. Some of my most memorable outings have come when things didn't go as planned and mists and fogs and unpredictability surrounded me, both in hiking and in life!
