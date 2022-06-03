Memorial Day weekend always feels like the kick-off to summer, and this year, my family had the blessing of spending that weekend at the family camp on Lake George.
It's been a while since I've been there in May; the water may be cold, but the heady scent of lilacs and Lily of the Valley and the vibrant green of new leaves made it exceptionally unique and beautiful.
Yadi did what Labradors do best when we arrived. After unpacking the car, Yadi and I walked to the dock; it's Yadi's favorite place to do what labs love to do: swim! Yadi loves to jump off the dock and retrieve sticks and tennis balls. The water might have been cold, but Yadi didn't seem to notice.
Later in the afternoon, when the sun was high, and temps had soared into the 80s, I figured it was my turn. Yadi took a few more jumps, and I walked to the end of the dock to contemplate a Memorial Day dip.
I'd already put my foot in, and I knew it would be brisk. But there are some things you have to do because you know you'll regret it if you don't. Swimming in Lake George is one of those things. The water is soft, silky, and so clear.
A cabin down from us, my cousin called out that she'd already been in and encouraged me to jump. She and I spent many childhood summers at the Lake swimming, making acorn muffins, and sleeping to the sound of owls in the woods on the point. If you can't trust a cousin like that, who can you trust?
We've all contemplated the shock of the moment we first hit the water, right? I sat in the warm sunshine, Yadi's big, furry self beside me. I could hear the sound of water lapping the dock below me and the happy voices of my family behind me. Three...two...one...I was in. According to the worldwide web, the water was 54 degrees, and I bet it was.
I broke the water's surface, the brilliant sun overhead, and Yadi whining like crazy because he wasn't swimming too; I knew I had to jump again! I hit the water a second time, a third, a fourth. Yadi jumped with me (not on me, thankfully), and I lost count of my jumps.
My son David, who'd finished the Vermont City Marathon earlier in the day, also went in, and for a few minutes, the three of us 'enjoyed' the very refreshing water. No one else was quite ready to take the plunge, and I don't blame them!
Over 90 years ago, my great, great aunt and uncle spent several summers looking for just the right spot for a summer getaway. They explored lakes all over New York before settling on one special site. That place has remained a haven for family and created memories we'll never forget. It's a reminder that it's good to relax, laugh, and be together. And it's a perfect place to take that first swim of the season.
