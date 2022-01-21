Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures currently range from 5 to 25 below across the region. Light winds coupled with these cold temperatures will produce dangerously cold wind chills through 10 AM. Winds will continue to weaken through this morning with calm winds expected this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&