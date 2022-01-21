When I think about the hike Adam and I took up Wheeler Mountain on January 9, the first thing that comes to mind is the perfect imprint of feathers on fresh snow.
We stepped out of a copse of trees to a snowy ledge, and, etched in the snow, was the wingspan and claw marks of a raptor. You might think wing prints would leave divots in the snow, but the lift of the wings raises the snow ever so slightly, creating delicate (and powerful) sculpted lines.
On this particular day, that feeling of being very close to something extraordinary was powerful. The wind was whipping, filling our tracks almost immediately, and I knew that great bird had taken flight moments before we cleared the trees.
The Eagle Rock lookout on Wheeler Mountain provides breathtaking views of Mount Pisgah, Lake Willoughby, Burke Mountain, and the White Mountains. In winter, the scene is even more spellbinding; add to that an arrival time of 3:30, with the sun sinking to the western horizon, and you've got a hauntingly beautiful outing.
Temps were in the single digits, and when we stepped onto Eagle Rock, the wind hit with biting force. I'd forgotten my phone at home, so Adam had the sole responsibility of documenting the outing. I soaked in the contrasts of snow and rocks, dark mountains rimmed with white, the lake below us a yin and yang of clear ice and drifted snow.
When we left the lookout, the brilliant gold of the day's fading light was blotted out by the trees, but we also left the wind behind. The hike across the ridge of Mount Wheeler provides several beautiful lookouts, and we lingered at a few to take in the views.
From windswept clearings to a winter wonderland of snow: On the backside of the mountain, where the forest was protected from the prevailing winds, the branches were piled high with glistening snow. Stray beams of sunlight illuminated thousands of snowflakes as they drifted through the air.
The final stretch of the hike weaves through an open, deciduous forest; in the summer, the tree canopy obscures the views, but in winter, the leafless forest provides an almost constant view of Wheeler Mountain's ledgy face. On this particular day, the fading glow of the setting sun painted the snowy rocks pastel pink, and the rising moon shimmered overhead. It was hard to keep walking when all I wanted to do was keep watching!
Lots of beauty and plenty of forgetfulness: We reached the car as the last of the sunlight slipped away. We'd started the outing with a comedy of errors--I'd forgotten my phone (which is my camera), Adam had forgotten his watch, and I'd forgotten to charge mine (which died when we reached the car). We'd almost bailed on the day, but boy, I was glad we didn't. There's something so enchantingly beautiful and rejuvenating about a late afternoon winter hike--even if you can't photograph it yourself!
