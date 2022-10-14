The wind roared outside the Hunter Mountain fire tower as a mid-September cold front cruised through the Northeast. My husband Adam and I had just completed the 114th summit on the Northeast 115 list.
While enjoying the view from the tower, we visited with a hiker who had eleven peaks left for the NE115. When he found out Allen Mountain was our final summit, he grimaced and said, "You saved Allen for last?"
I don't believe in saving. We were already experienced hikers when we decided to hike the NE115, and if you've read my column in the past, you know I wasn't fond of the idea initially. However, once we started, I was amazed at the beauty and variety of the hikes on the list.
After completing the NH48, we worked our way through the New England 67, the Adirondack 46, and the culmination: the Northeast 115. I never selected a summit on which to 'end' each quest; instead, I looked at the weather and the time we had. I figured we'd be hiking them all, one way or another.
Allen Mountain was unintentionally our ADK46 and NE115 finisher. We'd planned to hike Allen and celebrate the ADK46 and then hike the two Catskill peaks and celebrate the NE115, but bad weather sent us south to the Catskills one week and to Allen the following week.
Allen is an approximately 20-mile bushwhack with most of the elevation gained on a rocky slide notorious for slippery red algae; crossing the Opalescent River is another challenge hikers face.
The final hike of the NE115. The day we hiked Allen, the temps began in the 30s; mists drifted over Lake Jimmy and its dinosaur-like floating bridge (it used to span the lake but was destroyed in 2019.) Fall colors glowed in the early morning light, and we moved quickly to stay warm.
When we reached the Opalescent River, Adam was dismayed that we'd have to take our shoes off and wade in knee-deep water; I was pleasantly surprised that the water was warmer than the air.
That's like Vaseline! The miles quickly passed as we dodged mud and chatted and branches. We enjoyed lovely waterfalls and marveled at the glorious hues of the fall foliage.
And then we reached the slide. It was a classic ADK mess of water, leaves, mud, branches, and rock. If you've been on one, you know what I mean.
We kept our eyes open for the red algae, and when Adam found it, he declared it was like stepping in Vaseline. Thankfully, the weather had been dry, and we found places with sound footing.
Allen's views provided a new perspective. Few day hikers would tackle Allen Mountain for fun, but the views from the partially wooded summit were unique to many of the others we'd seen, and when the valleys are painted in vibrant oranges and reds, it's all the more beautiful.
There's not much time to dilly-dally on a 20-mile day. We ate lunch, took pictures by the summit sign, and headed down the slide. The temps had warmed up, and the sun turned everything gold as it drifted through the leaf canopy.
When we reached the car, my thoughts drifted through memories of the peaks, the countless hours in the car, the injuries I'd overcome to complete the list, and the even deeper bond forged with Adam.
You see, the mountains are beautiful, but the people I've shared them with are infinitely more wonderful, and that's what will keep me hiking long after there's dust on my NE115 patch.
