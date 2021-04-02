Last year, the spring season was snatched from Vermont athletes at the high school and college level. It’s the only season that’s been canceled since Covid, and it was a hard blow for many.
I’m hopeful that we’ll have a spring season this year and that we may even have some spectators as we did in the fall. If that happens, we are going to have to be prepared!
Have you gotten soft since the spring of 2019? Have you forgotten how cold those long, spring evenings can be? You know, you can start a baseball game in short sleeves, but don’t plan on making it for two or three hours in that summery attire!
I can think of more than one time I headed to a field feeling totally prepared, only to find out that I’d have been wise to bring a full-length down coat and winter boots!
When it comes to spring sports, you’re best to prepare for them just as you would for a winter hike, except snowshoes (I hope). Although, I do recall driving to Danville through a snowstorm during my son’s senior baseball season!
I’ve got five tips to help you get back on the sideline (should Covid regulations allow). While high school spring sports require one level of cold protection, college parents hit a whole new level.
I’ve left a field at night, returned in the morning, and found the ice from the cooler the team dumped the night before still on the ground!
So, grab your bag chair and this list and keep your fingers crossed; we may freeze on a Franklin County sideline together before this spring is over!
Five tips for surviving the spring sports season in Vermont:
- Dress in layers: You could experience all four seasons in the span of one baseball game. I mean, I’ve packed blankets, ski pants, bug spray, a winter hat, and a sun hat and worn them all in one evening. How about you?
- Keep warm and be loud! A good pair of leather palmed mittens make a lot of noise on a sideline! Cheering is important, so you want to make sure you can still cheer while you’re staying warm.
- Hand warmers! Absolutely. I am not soft (well, maybe a little.) When my kids played in high school and college (especially in college), I’d tuck the extra hand warmers from the ski season in my baseball bag. I am also not proud. I’ve pulled those babies out!
- Blankets!
I’ve got Adam’s list below. Our lists are pretty different, but I think if we combine them, we’ll survive! Whatever happens with our lists, I hope some of us will hear those words we haven’t heard for a while: ‘Play ball!’ I’m ready!
Note: Currently, spectators will be allowed to attend games, but crowd limits of 150 will be in place as they were in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.