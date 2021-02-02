ruthie eyes

Are you looking for something new to photograph? Why not take something old and see it from a new perspective? I've passed this sap bucket hundreds of times (literally), and never thought of photographing it in this way! 

 Ruthie Laroche

The last week of January didn't provide me an opportunity to hit any higher peaks, but anyone who lives in Vermont knows you don't have to wander too far from your doorway to find beauty.

The last week of January 2021 in photos

1 of 12

I thought you might enjoy a few photos from my dog walks last week; I'd love to see some of the beautiful places you saw, so please share your photos below!! 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you