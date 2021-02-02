...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
south of Interstate 89, and 3 to 5 inches northward.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont
and northern New York.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow will continue across
the area through the overnight hours before tapering off
Wednesday. In addition, gusty winds will create areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
...Waves of Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected Through This Afternoon...
Waves of moderate to locally heavy snow will continue through this
afternoon, potentially affecting the afternoon commute. Snowfall
rates will be as high as 1-2" per hour at times, resulting in locally
rapid accumulations and visibilities reduced to a quarter mile at
times. This will cause hazardous driving conditions. Motorists
are urged to remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions.
Slow down and leave yourself extra time to reach your destination.
