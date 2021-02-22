What's better than scoring a goal? Scoring a goal and knowing your entire team is so pumped you scored it! Ari Beauregard captured this fun, carefree moment as the Comets celebrated a goal scored by Jodie Gratton.
Sports provide athletes an excellent outlet for stress, a great way to exercise, invaluable life lessons.....and a place to compete, live, have fun, and be together. I'm so glad to see these athletes enjoying themselves so much!
