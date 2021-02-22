Weather Alert

...Snow To Affect Travel Conditions This Afternoon... Snow will become more widespread across all of northern New York and Vermont this afternoon. Steadier snow with reduced visibility is expected across portions of southern Essex County in New York and the central and southern sections of Vermont, generally from the Montpelier area southward. Over these areas expect snow to be moderate in intensity at times and fall at a rate of around an inch per hour. Visibility will likely be under a mile from the steadier snow, which should result in about 2 to 4 inches of snow by this evening. Thus travel conditions over central and southern Vermont will quickly deteriorate and become more difficult as the afternoon wears on, especially during the afternoon commute. Elsewhere over far northern New York and the northern half of Vermont generally an inch or less of snow is expected, but the snow will be falling during the afternoon commute and could create slippery travel conditions.