The MVU 7th grade baseball team hosted Lamoille South on Friday evening; this photo really captures a true baseball moment--dust is flying, adrenaline is high, and everyone is wondering who's going to win this battle at the plate? Baseball is baseball, and regardless of the age or level of the game, there are so many things that never change!
Our favorite moment of the day: What's the call?
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
