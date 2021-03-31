Hebaticus
Ruthie Laroche

We've got some wild weather in the forecast for April Fool's Day, but the woodland flowers know warm weather is actually here to stay (or warmer weather!) While walking the dogs yesterday, I came across this little beauty in the leaf mold. I've heard it's called Hepatica. Whatever it is, I look for them each spring in the same areas of the forest.

