We've got some wild weather in the forecast for April Fool's Day, but the woodland flowers know warm weather is actually here to stay (or warmer weather!) While walking the dogs yesterday, I came across this little beauty in the leaf mold. I've heard it's called Hepatica. Whatever it is, I look for them each spring in the same areas of the forest.
Our favorite moment of the day: We've got snow in the forecast for tomorrow, but spring is on the way!
written by Ruthie Laroche Published on
Ruthie Laroche
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
