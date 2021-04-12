The MVU varsity baseball field is going to look GREAT for the spring season! It's been almost roughly 670 days since the Thunderbirds stood on this field, but when they return to play the first home game of the 2021 season against Oxbow on Saturday, April 17, they're going to do it in style!
The baselines are being resurfaced, the field has been reshaped where it needed some touch-ups, the grass is growing in nice and green, and there's a new scoreboard! That's a pretty fantastic facelift!
