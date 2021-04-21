There were so many to choose from, but we landed on this one of Alexandra Brouillette running toward her cheering teammates in last night's in-county contest between DI rivals BFA St. Albans and MVU.
Brouillette and Caitlyn Dasaro both hit grand slams for their respective teams yesterday evening, two of four home runs hit in the game. Brouillette went on to hit another home run later in the game.
