Loghan Huges.jpg
By Adam Laroche

Loghan Hughes high fives coach Paul LaFountain as the Comets close out the 2021 D1 semifinal game against South Burlington. This year's group was ready to play for the D1 title against Rice, but due to Covid related issues, Rice had to forfeit. the Comets were crowned the D1 state champions on Friday morning. 

Messenger Sports salutes the work ethic, heart, and skill the Comets brought to the court in the short, unpredictable, and crazy Covid winter season. This community couldn't be more proud of all of you! 

