THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN NEW YORK
CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN
ST. LAWRENCE
IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL VERMONT
ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON
IN NORTHWEST VERMONT
CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE
LAMOILLE
IN SOUTHERN VERMONT
RUTLAND WINDSOR
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURG, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON,
DANNEMORA, GOUVERNEUR, JOHNSON, LAKE PLACID, MALONE, MASSENA,
MIDDLEBURY, MONTPELIER, OGDENSBURG, PLATTSBURGH, PORT HENRY,
POTSDAM, RANDOLPH, RUTLAND, SARANAC LAKE, SOUTH HERO,
SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, STOWE, TICONDEROGA, TUPPER LAKE,
VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.
.Moderate to heavy rain will fall on a melting snowpack that will
lead to increased flow on rivers.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following
areas, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex,
Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern
Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland,
Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison,
Western Chittenden, Western Franklin and Western Rutland.
* From 11 AM EDT this morning through Saturday evening
* Total rainfall of 0.50 to 1.25 inches combined with continued snow
melt will cause several rivers to approach bank full this
afternoon into Saturday morning. The Missisquoi at North Troy has
already reached minor flood stage. It will remain near steady,
then rise as new rain reaches the area, potentially nearing
moderate flood stage. Otter Creek at Center Rutland is also
expected to exceed minor flood stage and possibly approach
moderate flood stage this evening. Other locations along the
Ausable, Winooski and Mad Rivers will approach or exceed flood
stage as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
