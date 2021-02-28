The Comets fell 1-0 to the Wolves on Saturday evening, but the early goal didn't stop BFA from rallying in the second to secure a 3-1 win.
featured
Our favorite Moment of the day: The Comets go on a second period rally for the win!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Currently in St. Albans
40°F
Cloudy
43°F / 30°F
8 PM
40°F
9 PM
40°F
10 PM
40°F
11 PM
39°F
12 AM
40°F
Most Popular Stories
-
Thunderbirds lose tight battle with Essex in unexpected matchup
-
The Bobwhites earned a shutout over Colchester, and we've got a gallery from that game!
-
With two vehicle lifts and a clean finish, this $374,900 Fairfax home is a car enthusiast's dream
-
Here's a look at Sunday's COVID data update in Vermont and Franklin and Grand Isle counties
-
Congratulations to this Franklin County couple on their engagement
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
Business & Service Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2021 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.