The Comet basketball team was treated to a wonderful State Championship parade on Saturday! We live in such a great place, don't we? People here care about one another, and events like the championship parade really highlight that greatness!
Our favorite moment of the day: The Comets are all smiles as they prepare for championship parade!
written by Ruthie Laroche
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
