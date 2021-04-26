It's always fun to look back over the weekend and remember the great moments. Vickie Gratton captured this photo of the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites varsity baseball team celebrating after earning an extra-inning win over the Essex Hornets on Saturday! It was the first win of the season for the Bobwhites after falling to CVU and Rice, and there's no doubt the team was psyched to get a W!
The Bobwhites travel to Colchester on Tuesday and return home to host Burlington on Thursday at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.