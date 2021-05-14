BFA Fairfax pitcher Taylor Mitchell has mowed down many a batter this year, regularly leaving a game with double digit strikeouts. On Thursday, in the Bullets' game against the Enosburg Hornets, Mitchell gave up a home run to Erin Diette late in the game. As Diette rounded the diamond, Mitchell left the mound to congratulate her opponent. And that, Franklin County, is about as high-character and classy a move as you can catch in any sporting event.
I've said it many times, and I'll say it again: This community is filled with athletes who play the game right---with heart, hustle, and humility. It's one of the reasons I love this job.
Thank you, Taylor, for setting such a shining example of what it means to WIN at the the game, regardless of the score. And thank you, Heather Lovelette, for sending this our way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.