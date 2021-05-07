Taylor Mitchell

BFA Fairfax senior Taylor Mitchell struck out 14 Tigers during the Bullets' 7-3 win over Middlebury on Thursday evening. 

 Ari Beauregard

Sports require lots of patience, persistence, and passion. The BFA Fairfax Bullets have all three, and it was great to see them bounce back and earn the win against Middlebury after a tough loss to Mt. Abe. 

